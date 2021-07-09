Dunbar (knee) rotated first-team reps opposite Jeff Okudah with Amani Oruwariye during mandatory minicamp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Dunbar underwent surgery towards of the end of the 2020 season, but that didn't stop the Lions from signing him to a one-year deal in April. He appeared to be fully healthy in minicamp and earned some strong reviews for his play. Whether or not he'll have a starting role opposite Okudah remains undecided, but he should have a significant role in the secondary regardless. In only six contests last season, Dunbar managed five passes defensed and one interception with Seattle.
