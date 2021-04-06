Dunbar (knee) signed a one-year contract with the Lions on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Dunbar was unable to finish the 2020 season after suffering a knee injury that required surgery, but the hope is that he'll be at full strength for the start of the upcoming campaign. The Florida product collected 30 tackles (28 solo), five passes defensed and one interception over six contests with Seattle prior to being shut down. He figures to slot in as one of Detroit's top corners in 2021.
More News
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Coach reveals injury details•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Will remain on IR•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: May require offseason surgery•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Not activated for Week 15•
-
Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar: Aiming to return Week 15•