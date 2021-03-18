The Lions and Bullock are finalizing a contract that is expected to be done by Thursday night, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Detroit didn't waste any time identifying a contingency plan after long-time kicker Matt Prater inked a two-year deal to join the Cardinals on Wednesday. Matthew Wright, the only kicker currently on the Lions' roster, has four career field-goal attempts to his name. The soon-to-be 25-year-old has converted on all four tries, but Bullock would bring with him the experience of 202 NFL kicks. Detroit would foreseeably be making a horizontal move in transitioning to Bullock, as his 83.2 percent conversion rate is identical to that of Prater.