Bullock's competition with Matthew Wright for the starting kicking job may not be decided until the preseason, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Detroit has an opening at kicker after letting Matthew Prater leave for Arizona. Whereas Bullock is a nine-year veteran with decent leg strength and a serviceable 83.2 percent career field-goal conversion rate, Wright is entering his third year with just three games of experience but he was perfect on all four of his field goals and all seven of his PATs last year with Pittsburgh. However, it may not matter much who wins this job, as no fantasy manager should be interested in the kicker for what will likely be one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the league.