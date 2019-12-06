Play

Melvin (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Th 30-year-old sat out the last two games due to the rib issue but may be able to return Sunday after working as a limited practice participant all week. Amani Oruwariye is in line to receive another start should Melvin be unable to suit up.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories