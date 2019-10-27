Melvin will start at cornerback Sunday against the Giants, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Melvin is starting in place of Darius Slay (hamstring). Melvin has played at least 55 defensive snaps in every game this season and likely will see a similarly large role while labeled the starter.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories