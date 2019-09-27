Play

Melvin (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Melvin was limited in practice throughout the week before Friday. He was listed as questionable last week and ended up playing 75 defensive snaps against the Eagles, so Melvin should be a full go on Sunday against the Chiefs.

