Lions' Rashaan Melvin: Full go in Friday's practice
Melvin (knee) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Melvin was limited in practice throughout the week before Friday. He was listed as questionable last week and ended up playing 75 defensive snaps against the Eagles, so Melvin should be a full go on Sunday against the Chiefs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 WR Preview: Injury audibles?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 4 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 RB Preview: Michel a sit?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 4 at running back, including...