Melvin (ribs) will play in Sunday's divisional matchup against Minnesota.

Melvin had missed the last two games with the rib issue, but as evidenced by this news, finally will return to the field. With the 30-year-old healthy, he's expected to operate as the team's No. 3 cornerback for Week 14.

