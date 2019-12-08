Lions' Rashaan Melvin: Gains medical clearence
Melvin (ribs) will play in Sunday's divisional matchup against Minnesota.
Melvin had missed the last two games with the rib issue, but as evidenced by this news, finally will return to the field. With the 30-year-old healthy, he's expected to operate as the team's No. 3 cornerback for Week 14.
More News
-
Lions' Rashaan Melvin: Chance to play Week 14•
-
Lions' Rashaan Melvin: Limited during Wednesday's practice•
-
Lions' Rashaan Melvin: Won't play against Bears•
-
Lions' Rashaan Melvin: Unable to practice•
-
Lions' Rashaan Melvin: Inactive for Week 12•
-
Lions' Rashaan Melvin: Logs tackle in preseason appearance•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
Injury Report: Legitimate questions
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 14, with some superstar players facing legitimate...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.