Melvin (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

Melvin was a limited participant in every practice this week, but he shook off the injury for game time. The 29-year-old has 22 pass breakups over the last two seasons, and he will be tasked with shutting down the debut of the Air Raid offense.

