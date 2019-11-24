Play

Melvin (ribs) is inactive for the Detroit's Week 12 matchup against the Redskins.

Melvin was added to the injury report Friday, so it appears he picked up the injury during the week of practice. His absence will leave the Lions shorthanded in the secondary, as Jamal Agnew (ankle) has also been ruled out. As a result, Dee Virgin and Mike Ford will see more playing time than usual.

