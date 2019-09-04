Melvin (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Melvin's appearance on the injury report came as a surprise. The Lions may just be exercising caution for Melvin, who is projected to be a starting cornerback. If he can shed the injury tag, Melvin will be counted on to start at cornerback Sunday for the reveal of the Cardinals' Air Raid offense.

