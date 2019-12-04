Play

Melvin (ribs) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Melvin is hoping to avoid missing a third straight contest but being limited at Wednesday's practice indicates he could be forced to sit yet again. He'll be hoping to increase his practice reps over the next couple of days. If Melvin is unable to face the Vikings on Sunday, Amani Oruwariye will continue seeing an increased workload.

