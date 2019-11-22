Play

Melvin is questionable for Sunday's game against Washington due to a ribs injury.

Melvin was a surprise addition to Friday's injury report, indicating that he may have picked up his ribs injury during weekly practices. With Jamal Agnew (ankle) also ruled out, Dee Virgin and Mike Ford would likely play increased reserve roles if Melvin were forced to miss any time.

