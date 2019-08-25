Lions' Rashaan Melvin: Logs tackle in preseason appearance
Melvin recorded one tackle over 16 snaps during Friday's preseason game against Buffalo.
Melvin started the game opposite Darius Slay and seems poised for a significant role with Detroit during a contract year. He'll undoubtedly benefit from the Lions now stacked defensive front that could spell trouble for opposing quarterbacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Dodge Moore
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 WR news
Heath Cummings looks at just how far T.Y. Hilton should fall and says there's opportunity in...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 QB News
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett should be improved, and breaks down the quarterback play...