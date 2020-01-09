Play

Melvin racked up 68 tackles and 11 pass breakups over 13 games in 2019.

Playing opposite stud cornerback Darius Slay, Melvin was picked on frequently this season. This was great news from a fantasy perspective considering it helped the 30-year-old finished the year top-5 in tackles among all cornerbacks. From a real-life perspective, the Lions were probably hoping fifth-round rookie Amani Oruwariye would have taken the starting job away from the aging veteran at some point. Even though that never happened, it seems very likely that Detroit will let Melvin walk in unrestricted free agency this offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories