Melvin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

A knee injury forced Melvin to be limited in practice all week, and it's unclear exactly how severe the ailment is at this time. Melvin being able to be limited in practice is a good sign, but his status for Sunday is still in question.

