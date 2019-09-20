Play

Melvin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Melvin popped back up on the injury report Thursday with a knee injury and was limited for the final two days of preparation. The injury first came about during the first week of the regular season, but the defensive back was still able to play in the season opener. He may end up being a game-time call in Philadelphia.

