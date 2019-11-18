Melvin racked up nine tackles and one pass breakup during Sunday's 35-27 loss to Dallas.

Melvin had a good day in the stat sheet, but he was beat numerous times on a variety of routes and was also flagged for another defensive holding call. That doesn't matter for fantasy, though, and it might even be a good thing if quarterbacks continue to pick on him, which could certainly continue to be the case as long as Darius Slay stays healthy.