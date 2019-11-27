Play

Melvin (ribs) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Bears.

Melvin popped up on the injury report last Friday, and he'll miss a second straight game due to the injury. Amani Oruwariye logged a 76-percent snap share in Melvin's stead Week 12, and the Lions will likely roll with a similar game plan in this contest.

