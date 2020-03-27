Lions' Reggie Ragland: Headed for Motown
Ragland reached an agreement Friday to sign with the Lions, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2016 draft, Ragland suffered an ACL injury during his first training camp and was traded to Kansas City a year later. He went on to start 32 of his 42 games the past three seasons, but he largely served as an early down specialist, recording 160 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one interception. The 26-year-old linebacker isn't likely to establish IDP value in Detroit, but he could push Jarrad Davis, Christian Jones or Jalen Reeves-Maybin for playing time. Jamie Collins is the only Lions linebacker that can safely be projected for a three-down role.
