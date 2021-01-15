Ragland totaled 52 tackles, one sack, one pass breakup and one forced fumble over 16 games in 2020.

While Detroit's linebacking corps was arguably the worst in football in 2020, Ragland flashed as someone who could set the edge and also put pressure on the quarterback in pass-rush situations. While he only topped 50 percent of the snaps in six games, there's certainly a case to be made that Ragland should have seen more playing time as Detroit, game after game, instead tried to justify its investment in 2019 second-round pick Jahlani Tavai. In any case, Ragland seemingly did all that he could in 2020 and the unrestricted free agent shouldn't have a problem landing another contract this offseason.