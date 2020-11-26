site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Lions' Reggie Ragland: Will play Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Nov 26, 2020
Ragland (ankle) is active for Thursday's clash against Houston.
Ragland entered Thursday with a questionable tag, but he'll be available for the Thanksgiving battle. The linebacker has yet to miss a game in his first season with Detroit, registering 32 tackles (20 solo), one sack and a forced fumble thus far.
