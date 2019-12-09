Play

Wagner suffered a knee injury during Sunday's divisional loss to the Vikings, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Wagner was forced out of Sunday's loss in the third quarter and did not retake the field. Expect Wednesday's first injury report of the week to shed some light on Wagner's chances of suiting up versus the Buccaneers in Week 15. Tyrell Crosby stands to start at right tackle as long as Wagner remains sidelined.

