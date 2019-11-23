Play

Wagner (concussion) is absent from the Lions' final injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Redskins.

Wagner suffered a concussion in the Lions' Week 9 loss to the Bears and subsequently was sidelined the following week. He has now been cleared to play this week. Barring any setbacks, he should resume his usual role at right tackle.

