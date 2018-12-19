Lions' Rick Wagner: Full practice Wednesday
Wagner (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Wagner sat out Sunday's loss to the Bills due to a concussion, but is progressing well in his recovery. The veteran right tackle appears on track to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in time to start against the Vikings in Week 16.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...