Play

Wagner (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Denver, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wagner got two limited practices in before missing Friday's. He'll give way to Tyrell Crosby for a second-straight game.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends