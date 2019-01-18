Jean Francois totaled 30 tackles and two sacks in 16 games for the Lions in 2018.

Jean Francois had a head start on his teammates since he was already familiar with first-year head coach Matt Patricia's scheme from the time they spent working together in New England in 2017. The familiarity evidently paid off given the veteran's strong play in a reserve role at defensive tackle. However, the 32-year-old will now become a free agent and isn't guaranteed to return to Detroit in 2019.