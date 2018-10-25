Lions' Ricky Jean Francois: Totals two sacks Sunday
Jean Francois recorded four tackles (three solo), including two sacks, in Sundays win over Miami.
Jean Francois hasn't been seeing a ton of action for Detroit this season but his performance Sunday could earn him some extra snaps. His sacks were his first since 2016, while with the Redskins. Looking ahead, Jean Francois and the Lions will take on the Seahawks in Week 8.
