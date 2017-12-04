Wagner was diagnosed with a sprained ankle and back injury following Sunday's 44-20 loss to the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Wagner was initially only diagnosed with the ankle injury after he was forced out early Sunday. Though he's also experiencing back issues, the tackle's ankle appears to be the overriding concern at this juncture. Though X-rays on the ankle came back negative, he'll undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the sprain, which could threaten his availability for the Week 14 game against the Buccaneers.