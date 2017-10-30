Lions' Ricky Wagner: Cleared to return
Wagner (ankle) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Wagner left in the third quarter to tend to an ankle injury. Fortunately, he didn't sustain anything severe and looks set to tough it out for the remainder of the night.
