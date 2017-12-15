Wagner (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against the Bears, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wagner sprained his ankle in Week 14 and subsequently missed the Lions' Week 15 victory over Tampa Bay. The Wisconsin product checks in as Pro Football Focus' fifth-highest graded right tackle and his continued absence would represent a downgrade for the Lions' entire offense, specifically in the pass-blocking department where Wagner has been most effective.

