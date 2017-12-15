Lions' Ricky Wagner: Not expected to play Sunday
Wagner (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against the Bears, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Wagner sprained his ankle in Week 14 and subsequently missed the Lions' Week 15 victory over Tampa Bay. The Wisconsin product checks in as Pro Football Focus' fifth-highest graded right tackle and his continued absence would represent a downgrade for the Lions' entire offense, specifically in the pass-blocking department where Wagner has been most effective.
More News
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
New England-Pittsburgh gets all the attention, but we're breaking down every AFC home game...
-
What you missed: Kamara, Rodgers ready?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It's been an up-and-down season for the second-year passer, but Jamey Eisenberg believes he's...
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...