Wagner exited Thursday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "He's just out for a little bit, but he should be alright," head coach Jim Caldwell said.

Fortunately, this doesn't sound to be anything overly serious for Wagner, but nothing's certain at this juncture. An extended absence would be another huge blow to an offensive line that will already be without LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) for at least the first month or two of the upcoming season.