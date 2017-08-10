Lions' Ricky Wagner: Out with undisclosed injury
Wagner exited Thursday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports. "He's just out for a little bit, but he should be alright," head coach Jim Caldwell said.
Fortunately, this doesn't sound to be anything overly serious for Wagner, but nothing's certain at this juncture. An extended absence would be another huge blow to an offensive line that will already be without LT Taylor Decker (shoulder) for at least the first month or two of the upcoming season.
More News
-
Lions' Ricky Wagner: Fully recovered from 2016 injuries•
-
Harbaugh: Ravens' Rick Wagner will be back by training camp•
-
Ravens RT Ricky Wagner hoping to be ready for 2015 opener•
-
Ravens RT Ricky Wagner undergoes foot surgery•
-
Ravens move RT Ricky Wagner to injured reserve•
-
John Harbaugh provides no updates on Eugene Monroe, Ricky Wagner•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Follow our 12-team standard draft LIVE
Follow along LIVE as our CBS Sports staff takes part in a 12-team standard mock draft.
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...