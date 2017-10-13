Play

Wagner (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Wagner was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive week. The 27-year-old played every offensive snap after being listed as questionable last Sunday, but Emmett Cleary is next up if Wagner is unable to suit up.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 QB Rankings

    We're not worried about Tom Brady's shoulder. Check out what our trio of experts have to s...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 RB Rankings

    How should we view the Saints' backfield? Check out what our experts have to say for Week...

  • NFL: New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Week 6 WR Rankings

    Is Mike Evans someone you should consider sitting in Week 6? Check out our expert rankings...