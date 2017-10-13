Lions' Ricky Wagner: Questionable for Sunday
Wagner (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Wagner was a limited participant in practice for the second consecutive week. The 27-year-old played every offensive snap after being listed as questionable last Sunday, but Emmett Cleary is next up if Wagner is unable to suit up.
