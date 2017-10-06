Lions' Ricky Wagner: Questionable for Sunday
Wagner (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Wagner was limited in practice both Thursday and Friday, which bodes well for his chances of playing. If he is unable to suit up, though, expect to see Emmett Cleary fill in at right tackle.
