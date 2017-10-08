Play

Wagner (ankle) is active for Sunday's tilt against Carolina, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

Wagner was limited in practice this past week, suggesting the team was taking him along slowly to ensure he would be a go on Sunday. He'll see his typical role with the starting unit, with Emmett Cleary ready to fill in if Wagner is limited in any fashion.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories