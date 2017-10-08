Lions' Ricky Wagner: Ready to go Sunday
Wagner (ankle) is active for Sunday's tilt against Carolina, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.
Wagner was limited in practice this past week, suggesting the team was taking him along slowly to ensure he would be a go on Sunday. He'll see his typical role with the starting unit, with Emmett Cleary ready to fill in if Wagner is limited in any fashion.
