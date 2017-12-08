Lions' Ricky Wagner: Ruled out Week 14
Wagner (ankle/back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Tampa Bay.
Wagner didn't practice this week after spraining his ankle, while also sustaining some sort of back injury, during the Lions' Week 13 loss to the Ravens. This will mark his first absence all season. One of Corey Robinson or Brian Mihalik should start at right tackle in his place, depending on how Detroit shuffles its offensive line to accommodate for Wagner's loss.
