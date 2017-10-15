Lions' Ricky Wagner: Set to play Sunday
Wagner (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
A minor ankle injury has limited Wagner's participation in practice throughout the past couple of weeks, but he'll be able to suit up and start on the offensive line once again in Week 6.
More News
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...