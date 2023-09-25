Patterson converted two of two field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Sunday's 20-6 win over Atlanta.

A drop in red-zone efficiency was inevitable for a Lions offense that racked up seven touchdowns over the first two weeks. This benefited Patterson's investors after the kicker received just one attempt in those previous contests, though his production was still a couple of steps below what some other kickers around the league have been putting up. Next for Patterson is a road trip to Lambeau Field on a short week to play a Packers defense that has allowed the 12th-fewest points thus far into the season.