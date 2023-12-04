Patterson converted two of two field-goal attempts and all three PATs during Sunday's win over the Saints.

This is a respectable statistical bounceback after Patterson hit rock bottom in Week 12. Through 12 games, the Memphis product has now received multiple field-goal attempts six times but none at all in five of the other contests. While the floor is non-existent, Patterson could again be a worthwhile roll of the dice in a road matchup in Week 14 against a Bears defense allowing the sixth-most points per game (24.7) this season.