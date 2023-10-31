Patterson converted four of five field-goal attempts and both of his PATs during Monday's 26-14 win over the Raiders.

After giving fantasy managers nothing last week, Patterson saw as many field goal attempts as he had the previous four weeks. He ultimately nailed a quartet of kicks ranging from 31 to 52 yards only to miss his final attempt from 26 yards out. While Patterson didn't maximize his output, it was nice to see his upside as a fantasy asset within a productive Lions offense. He will look to stay productive once Detroit returns from a Week 9 bye to take on a weak Chargers defense.