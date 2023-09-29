Patterson converted both of his field-goal attempts and four of four PATs during Thursday's 34-20 win over the Packers.

While the Detroit offense put up four touchdowns for the second time in four games, Patterson at least did more than kick extra points in this contest thanks to a pair of sub-40-yard field-goal attempts. After entering the game tied for 27th in field-goal tries through three weeks, back-to-back showings with multiple attempts has Patterson's fantasy value trending in the right direction. Up next is a Week 5 matchup with a Carolina team that allowed the eighth-most points through three games.