The Lions acquired Patterson from the Jaguars in exchange for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
It was initially reported that Patterson was going to be released by the Jaguars after they signed Brandon McManus on Thursday, but Detroit swooped in late and kept Patterson from hitting the open market. Patterson went 30-of-35 on field goals last season and 36-of-37 on extra points. He kicked for the Lions in 2021 for seven games, making 13-of-14 field goals in that span.