Patterson has earned the starting kicker role for the Lions in 2023, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Patterson beat out Michael Badgley for the first shot at being Detroit's kicker this season and general manager Brad Holmes said Friday that the 23-year-old has "been pretty good" and that he "feels good" about the team's decision. Patterson went 30-for-35 on field-goal attempts over 17 games as the Jaguars' kicker in 2022.