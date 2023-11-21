Patterson converted three of three PATs during Sunday's 31-26 win over the Bears.

Detroit did not attempt a field goal for the fourth time in 10 games this year. Making matters worse for Patterson's production was the Lions' decision to go for a two-point conversion after one of the team's four touchdowns, as Detroit otherwise scored on a safety to reach 31 points. Just a few weeks removed from attempting five field goals against the Raiders, Patterson is entering Week 12 as a high-upside, low-floor fantasy option.