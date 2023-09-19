Patterson converted his only field-goal attempt and four of four PATs during Sunday's 37-31 loss to Seattle.

Detroit's continued success with finding the end zone upon getting into enemy territory again limited Patterson's output. However, this week the kicker's stats were at least buoyed by four extra points, and it is a positive that he seems to be attached to a relatively fast-paced and efficient offense that ranks fourth in offensive yards per play (5.9) and 11th in offensive plays per game (67.0) through two weeks. Better days should be ahead for Patterson as the Lions enter a Week 3 matchup with the Falcons.