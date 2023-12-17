Patterson (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's Week 15 contest against the Broncos.

After Patterson missed his second extra-point attempt in three weeks last Sunday in a loss to the Bears, Detroit signed veteran kicker Michael Badgley to the active roster. The team will turn to Badgley against Denver on Saturday night while Patterson will be inactive. It's unclear if the move is permanent -- aside from the two recent extra-point misses, Patterson has been mostly fine this season, going 15-for-17 on field-goal tries and making his previous 35 extra-point attempts.