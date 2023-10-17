Patterson missed one of his three field-goal attempts and made both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Buccaneers.
Patterson converted from 30 yards on his first field goal before missing wide right from 52 yards on his second. He rallied with a 36-yarder in the fourth, however, bringing his season point total to 42 through six outings.
