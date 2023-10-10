Patterson did not attempt a field goal but converted 6 of 6 PATs during Sunday's 42-24 win over Carolina.

Detroit found the end zone on six of eight drives, and this offensive efficiency yet against cost Patterson's fantasy investors. Through five games, the Memphis product has attempted just five field goals without a single try from beyond 38 yards. While most kickers attached to this Lions offense would theoretically have significant fantasy potential, the opportunities haven't been there for Patterson thus far into the 2023 campaign. Up next is a Week 6 matchup with Tampa Bay.