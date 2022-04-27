Patterson signed a one-year deal with the Lions on Tuesday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports.
Patterson was an exclusive rights free agent, who spent time with the Vikings and Patriots before finding a home with the Lions in his rookie season. The 22-year-old served as Detroit's kicker for seven games, making 13 of 14 field goal attempts and all 16 of his extra-point attempts. With Austin Seibert (hip) and Aldrick Rosas still on the Lions' roster, Patterson will still have to earn the starting job next season.