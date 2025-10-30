Ya-Sin (lower body) was not listed on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

Ya-Sin was forced to leave the Lions' Week 7 contest against the Buccaneerrs due to cramps, but the 2019 second-rounder has had extra time to recover thanks to the Week 8 bye. He started in the Lions' two games prior to the bye, though his playing time on defense will likely decrease as Terrion Arnold (shoulder) appears to be on track to play against the Vikings on Sunday.